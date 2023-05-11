64th Annual Mesick Mushroom Festival Happening Mother’s Day Weekend

It’s that time of the year for festivals and carnivals with the warmer weather in Northern Michigan.

The 64th Mesick Mushroom Festival is right around the corner, and the Mesick Lions Club has been busy setting up for the festivities.

It’s open for everyone and there will be rides, a flea market, food and several other activities for all ages. It’s a perfect way to get out and enjoy the sunshine during Mother’s Day weekend.

“Weather is going to be fantastic, there’s something for all ages and it’s a great function for the community. It’s one of the few that we have that brings everybody together and everybody just comes out and has a great time,” Gilbert Hall, Mesick Lions Club Vice President, said.

The festival ends Sunday at 4 p.m.

