Water Service Line Replacements Happening in Traverse City This Summer

More construction work is happening in Traverse City this summer.

Work has begun on a water service line replacement on 9th and 10th Streets between Union and Division.

They’ll be replacing old pipe material along residential areas that may have contaminates. The roads will stay open, but drivers are being asked to avoid the area if possible.

Sidewalk closures throughout the summer are expected.

“It was ever connected to a lead piece, which it may have been out in the street to the water main, then it needs to be replaced according to the Michigan Lead and Copper Rule,” Art Krueger, TC Director of Municipal Utilities, said.

This is the first of a three year project to replace galvanized water services around the city.