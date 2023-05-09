Newaygo Baseball and Softball Earn Doubleheader Sweeps of White Cloud

NEWAYGO - The Newaygo baseball and softball teams each earned doubleheader sweeps over visiting conference foe White Cloud on Tuesday night.

The Lions baseball team won 5-2 in game one as Josiah Long pitched a complete game and drove in two runs. Newaygo won 8-0 in game two.

With the victories, Newaygo improves to 15-7 on the season while White Cloud falls to 14-8.

Advertisement

On the softball diamond, Newaygo beat White Cloud 11-1 in the first game and took the second game 10-0. Both games were over in five innings via the run rule.

Newaygo is now 14-7-2 on the season and White Cloud drops to 4-17-1.