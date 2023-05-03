Alpena Man Arrested After Leaving Cocaine Behind at Walmart

Michigan State Police at the Alpena Post say a man left a bag of cocaine behind after shopping at Walmart.

Troopers were called to the Walmart on M-32 in Alpena Township to investigate a plastic baggy full of white powder that was found at the self-checkout. It tested positive for cocaine.

Surveillance video shows 59-year-old Robert James Gerald Centala from Alpena taking his wallet out of his pocket. The baggy of cocaine fell out, but Centala didn’t notice and left the store.

He was interviewed and an arrest warrant was issued. Centala turned himself in to the Alpena County Jail the next day.

He’s charged with one count Possession of Cocaine less than 25 grams.