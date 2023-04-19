Sipping Summer: Frosé All Day @ Mission Point & Brys Estate Giveaway

The weather is starting to warm up and so are the giveaways from 9&10 News: enjoy the best of two Pure Michigan destinations – on Mackinac Island and Old Mission Point – all with a glass of Frosé (frozen rosé) in hand!

Enter for your chance to win: one winner will enjoy two amazing Sipping Summer packages totaling over $2,500 from our sponsors: Brys Estate Vineyard and Winery and Mission Point Resort! Entry opens May 1st and closes at midnight on May 12th. Winners will be announced live on Michigan This Morning on Tuesday, May 16th.

Prizes:

Sipping Summer @ Mission Point Resort on Mackinac Island package for two that includes:

A 2-night stay in the Main Lodge, with a king bed and a view of Lake Huron, May 27 & 28

2 Ferry tickets

$300 Frosé and food credit to be used at Mission Point Resort

Half Day Bike rental for 2

Putt-Putt for 2

A lavish gift basket from Brys Estate filled with 6 bottles of wine and lavender products.

Sipping Summer @ Brys Estate Vineyard & Winery on Old Mission Point, Traverse City, package for seven that includes:

A Private 2 hour Wine Wagon Tour of the Estate to enjoy the best of Brys Estate’s 155 acres – from grape to glass - with wine tasting and a picnic in the Secret Garden.

Finish with a VIP Table on the Upper Deck with fantastic views overlooking 50 acres of vineyards and a glass of Frosé!

You can enter for your chance to win by clicking HERE to visit the contest entry page or by scanning the Frosé All Day QR code found in 9&10 News and socials. There is no limit to how many times you can scan or enter, so keep watching for the Sipping Summer QR code for more opportunities! Entrants must be 21 years of age or older at the time of entry to qualify to win.

What is Frosé? A frozen rosé slushie made with Brys Estate’s own high-quality wine: a blend of Pinot Noir/Riesling blush wine with strawberry and other juices. What could be better than enjoying a refreshing Frosé from the scenic decks of our sponsors?

Visit their website by clicking the logo below to learn more about Mission Point or Brys Estate.





Brys Estate Vineyard & Winery

Mission Point Resort



