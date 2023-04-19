Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Hosting Free Mental Health Webinars in May

Mental health is something a lot of people struggle with, and often times they don’t have the resources available to help themselves.

Northern Lakes Community Mental Health and North Country Community Mental Health are bringing a free webinar series to anyone interested next month.

The theme is tools for resilience and every Tuesday, and most Thursdays, in May will feature an hour long webinar from noon to 1 p.m. for various topics.

Northern Lakes has an important message for anyone struggling.

“You’re not alone. And it doesn’t matter if you are 15 or 16 or an older adult. Many times people deal with mental health challenges. It’s important to make that call. To go in the door and to be able to meet with somebody. To get the help that you really, really need,” Cynthia Peterson, a member of Northern Lakes Community Mental Health, said.

If you would like to register for the mental health webinars, click here.