Skip to Main
Michigan

Michigan Senate Passes Extreme Risk Protection Legislation Known As ‘Red Flag Laws’

9and10news Site Staff
Site Staff
04/19/2023 12:31 PM EDT
Promo Image: Michigan Senate Approves Bill To Cover Firefighters&#8217; Cancer Bills

(910 Media Group)

Lawmakers and Attorney General Dana Nessel are reporting the Michigan Senate has passed the state’s first extreme risk protection order legislation, also known as “red flag laws.” The legislation now heads to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s desk, where she’s expected to sign it into law.

Extreme risk protection orders are intended to temporarily remove guns from people who show potentially violent behavior, to stop them from hurting themselves or others.

This new legislation comes after Gov. Whitmer signed a package of gun legislation into law last week. Those laws focused on universal background checks for gun purchases and safe gun storage.

The deadly shootings at Oxford High School and Michigan State University led to increased calls for gun legislation.

In this article:
Oxford School Shooting, MSU shooting

Popular