Michigan Senate Passes Extreme Risk Protection Legislation Known As ‘Red Flag Laws’

Lawmakers and Attorney General Dana Nessel are reporting the Michigan Senate has passed the state’s first extreme risk protection order legislation, also known as “red flag laws.” The legislation now heads to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s desk, where she’s expected to sign it into law.

Extreme risk protection orders are intended to temporarily remove guns from people who show potentially violent behavior, to stop them from hurting themselves or others.

This new legislation comes after Gov. Whitmer signed a package of gun legislation into law last week. Those laws focused on universal background checks for gun purchases and safe gun storage.

The deadly shootings at Oxford High School and Michigan State University led to increased calls for gun legislation.