DEA Warns Deadly ‘Tranq’ Drug Now In Michigan, Being Mixed With Fentanyl

The Drug Enforcement Administration Detroit Division is warning of a new, deadly drug that has made its way to Michigan.

Xylazine, otherwise known as ‘Tranq’ or the ‘Zombie’ drug, is being added to Fentanyl, which can cause wounds that erupt with dead tissue and can lead to amputation.

According to the DEA Xylazine is a powerful non-opiate sedative, analgesic and muscle relaxant that has only been authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for veterinary use. It is not approved for human use.

The DEA has identified many hotspots for the drug, and Metro Detroit is one of them. They are warning the public of the devastating effects of the drug and want people to be aware of what they are taking or what could be unknowingly added to other drugs.

Last Friday, 28 high-level leaders of the Sinaloa Drug Cartel were arrested. Authorities say that the Sinaloa cartel is one of the two Mexican Drug Cartels that provide nearly all the Fentanyl to the United States by way of the Southern Border.