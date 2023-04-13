Barley, BBQ & Beats KICKS OFF in Northern Michigan at The Wexford Civic Center

Live, local, entertainment, returns to Northern Michigan with Barley, BBQ, & Beats: presented by Hospice of Michigan and Arbor Hospice. Coming to the Wexford Civic Center, May 19, from 5-9pm; you can enjoy great food from some of your favorite Cadillac vendor trucks, find spirits from regional distillers, and listen to Cadillac native Luke Winslow-King’s blues and jazz sound! Moreover, we are excited to share that the Cadillac event will be emceed by our own 9&10 News Michigan This Morning Anchor Lauren Scafidi!

Enjoy a fun and energetic local social event – all for a good cause. Join in the Barley, BBQ & Beats celebration to raise awareness and funds for Hospice of Michigan: funds raised benefit comfort and peace for Michigan patients. According to Hospice of Michigan, “Barley, BBQ & Beats is a unique celebration showcasing barbecue from leading pit masters, hand-crafted cocktails from select Michigan distilleries and live music from hometown favorites.” The May 19th event in Cadillac is just one of 3 taking place in Northern Michigan this year, so find out all about the other locations, local Barley (Distillers), BBQ (Food) & Beats (Music) participants on their home page at https://www.hom.org/bbb-cad/. Tickets are available for sale into May at $50 per person. Tickets at the door will be $75 per person.