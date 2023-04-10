Skip to Main
You Can Help Out a Local Food Bank for National Volunteer Month

9and10news Site Staff
Site Staff
04/10/2023 11:55 AM EDT

Sharing time and talent in the form of community service can make the world a better place.

April is National Volunteer Month, and it’s a great way to meet new people or work together with friends and family. Volunteering can also boost your mental and physical health and well-being.

Food banks here in Michigan have a lot of volunteer opportunities available. They distribute millions of pounds of food each year thanks to generous volunteers.

Here to tell us more about how you can help out is Dr. Phil Knight, executive director of Food Bank Council of Michigan.

Bobby, volunteer at Salvation Army (Fulton) Volunteers play an integral part in the work to relieve hunger, and they take on a wide variety of roles throughout our service area. Bobby’s role as a volunteer at the Salvation Army Fulton Height’s food pantry involves meeting with those who come in seeking assistance then gathering and delivering their personalized groceries. After retiring from work, he was looking for something meaningful to do to fill up his time, which led him to Salvation Army. He used to volunteer five days a week after learning that they could use the help. Then he adopted his grandson and now he shows up three days a week! He endured numerous health challenges after he began volunteering, yet he came back to help out every time after he healed. His favorite part of volunteering is “getting to know the people who come in.” (David Chandler)

