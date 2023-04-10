You Can Help Out a Local Food Bank for National Volunteer Month

Sharing time and talent in the form of community service can make the world a better place.

April is National Volunteer Month, and it’s a great way to meet new people or work together with friends and family. Volunteering can also boost your mental and physical health and well-being.

Food banks here in Michigan have a lot of volunteer opportunities available. They distribute millions of pounds of food each year thanks to generous volunteers.

Here to tell us more about how you can help out is Dr. Phil Knight, executive director of Food Bank Council of Michigan.