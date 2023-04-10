Learn the History of Our Area at the Benzonia Academy Lecture Series

Benzie County was home to several hospitals and doctors’ residences throughout the years until the construction of Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital in 1951, which continues to serve the community today.

That’s the topic of local historian Jane Purkis’ latest talk in the Benzonia Academy Lecture Series. She’ll be sharing the stories of the nurses and doctors who established historic sites, including the first-ever hospital in Frankfort, and health care facilities we still use today.

The series, presented by the Benzie Area Historical Society, is held on the second Thursday of each month at the Mills Community House. Admission is by donation, with $5 suggested.