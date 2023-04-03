‘Pasta with a Purpose’ Will Raise Money for Aneurysm Victim

Amber May Higby suffered a brain aneurysm on Feb. 19, and five brain surgeries later she is still fighting her way back.

Amber is heading to rehab at Mary Free Bed in Grand Rapids for 45 days. The Higbys have two small children and a lot of medical bills.

A fundraiser called “Pasta with a Purpose” is happening Apr. 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bellaire Community Methodist Church to help pay Amber May’s medical bills and rehabilitation expenses.

Advertisement

Here to tell us more about Amber and the fundraiser are Sara Goldberg and Amber’s husband Chris Higby.

If you are unable to make it to the dinner fundraiser, you can donate to their gofundme.