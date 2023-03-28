Historic Building Renovation In Sault Ste. Marie Expected to Bring Jobs, Housing

McClellan Realty, LLC says they plan to renovate a vacant, historic building in downtown Sault Ste. Marie. A $1.5 million grant from the Michigan Community Revitalization Program and additional brownfield grant funds from EGLE will go towards renovating the site.

EGLE says the MAC Building, located downtown across from the Soo Locks and St. Marys River, has been vacant for more than 30 years. They say its history as a dry cleaner business is likely the source of the brownfield contamination.

“EGLE is pleased to play a role helping put this property back into productive use in Sault Ste. Marie,” said Carrie Geyer, brownfield section manager at EGLE. “Jobs, revenue and much needed housing will be a terrific asset to the community.”

Once renovated, McClellan Realty says the mixed-use space will have two retail shops on the first floor with residential apartments above. The project is expected to bring in investments of up to $5.7 million and create three full-time and 11 full-time equivalent jobs. The building is expected to have nine living spaces total.