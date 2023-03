Cheboygan Chiefs Get Kids Into Hockey, and Even Win Some Championships!

The Cheboygan Chiefs’ 14U hockey program helps kids achieve skill and strategy on the ice.

The Chiefs say most hockey associations across Northern Michigan are suffering from a lack of players at all age levels. Getting kids 14 and younger interested in hockey is a great way to start.

The Cheboygan Chiefs even won the Adray State Championship in Bantam 14U!

Coach Gary Perina is here to tell us more about he and his team are getting kids involved in hockey.