Never Before Heard Music to be Performed in Sault Ste. Marie

Soo Theatre is hosting a unique concert in Sault Ste. Marie, sponsored by the University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre and Dance.

Beverly Benjamin Cole is a 94-year-old composer who lives in Sault Ste. Marie. He graduated from U of M with a masters in piano and a minor in theory in 1952.

Jack Morin, a student at the university, has been digitizing and editing the manuscripts of Cole’s music, which has never been performed. Morin has gathered together nine collaborators to perform all of these vocal works in concert at the University of Michigan and in Sault Ste. Marie. He joins us to talk more about this exciting project.

The Songs of Beverly Benjamin Cole will be performed at Central United Methodist Church, Apr. 2 at 2 p.m. Admission will be by donation.