Soo Locks Officially Open for 2023 Shipping Season

The 2023 shipping season on the St. Mary’s River navigational system officially started Friday night in Sault Ste. Marie.

A few hundred die-hards watched from inside the Soo Locks Canal Park as the Edwin H. Gott lock through.

The 1,004 foot Gott arrived Thursday afternoon and remained tied down on the east end of the Poe Lock until one minute past midnight.

That is when the Locks officially opened up for the season.

The Locks were closed for seasonal maintenance since mid-January.

Ship lovers for all over came out to watch the Gott lock through.

“I think it is pretty amazing that this many people are this dedicated to come out here and see this boat come through this late at night to open the shipping season,” said Camden Olson, who made the trip from Spooner, WI.

The visitor center was open Saturday from 9-3 for those who opted to see the ships during the daytime, and not at midnight!



