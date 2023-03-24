House of Dank Offers First Recreational Marijuana Sales in Traverse City

Friday was a historic day in Traverse City for dispensaries.

House of Dank is expected to open to recreational sales for the first time on Monday. But due to early shipments, they were able to open Friday morning at 10, making them the first dispensary to offer recreational sales in town.

House of Dank says it’s been a hectic morning, but they’re excited to have this opportunity.

“We’re just really excited to be the first ones to be able to bring our culture to the city, kind of show the city what the marijuana market is like and what the potential of it is,” Ryan Green, the general manager of House of Dank, said.

9&10 also caught up with the first recreational customer, not only for the business but for the whole town.

“And I jumped on the initiative and took advantage of it, and it’s only the beginning. I’m only the first one. There is going to be a lot more after me. A lot more. There’s gonna be a lot of business brought to this town, and it’s going to be hopefully for the better for everyone,” Bruce Douglas, the first recreational customer for Traverse City, said.

A few other Traverse City dispensaries plan to open in the next week.

House of Dank hopes to have a Grand Opening party in April.