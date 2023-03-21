See the Reading of ‘Smokefall’ in Glen Arbor and Traverse City This Week

If you haven’t had a chance to see the reading of Smokefall, there’s still time!

It’s happening Wednesday, Mar. 22 and Thursday, Mar. 23.

“Change is in the air as Violet prepares to bring twin boys into the world. Inside her womb, her unborn sons contemplate their future, while outside her body her world is in transformation: her husband is secretly planning to leave her, her father is slipping into senility and her daughter has taken a vow of silence. Smokefall spans the lives of this family in an expansive poetic treatise on the fragility of life and the power of love.”

Here to tell us all about it is director and producer Sarah Bielman.

You can get tickets for Wednesday’s performance at the Glen Arbor Arts Center, and Thursday’s performance at The Alluvion in Traverse City.