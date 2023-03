Find Investors for Your Big Idea at the Pitch-It Shark Tank Event

Do you have a great business idea? Are you looking for investors? Or maybe you’re just looking for a great networking event?

You won’t want to miss the Pitch-It Shark Tank Event in Cadillac on June 22. You have until Apr. 1 to submit your idea, which you can do here.

Event organizer Lindsay Hartsock and one of the judges, Midge Nixon, are here to tell us more.