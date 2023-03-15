CMU Draft Hopefuls Show Off at Pro Day

MOUNT PLEASANT - Nine Central Michigan Chippewas had an opportunity on Wednesday to make a case for professional employment in front of scouts from various NFL and CFL teams at the school’s annual “Pro Day” event inside the Indoor Athletic Complex at CMU.

Carlos Carriere, Dallas Dixon, Thomas Incoom, Ronald Kent Jr., Jamezz Kimbrough, Lew Nichols, Jeremy Saddler, John Wesley Whiteside & Joel Wilson participated in speed, strength and agility drills along with a number of athletes from smaller nearby schools like Ferris State University, Grand Valley State, Saginaw Valley State, and Siena Heights among others.

Wilson, a tight end for the Chippewas and a Petoskey High School alum, was able to participate after recovering from an ankle injury that cut his senior season short.

“It’s a blessing to come out here after having the injury that I did. To come out here and feel great moving around and everything,” Wilson said. “The one thing that I didn’t do was the 40 [yard dash]. But aside from that everything felt really good. No pain and I’m starting to feel like myself again.”

Incoom, a defensive lineman, is projected to be a mid-round pick in the upcoming draft, after turning in a stellar senior season where he finished fourth in the nation in sacks (11.5).

“I think I nailed everything today, I came out here with the right mindset and the energy to work and perfect my craft and I think everything showed on the field today,” Incoom said after his workout.

The 2023 NFL Draft runs from April 27th through April 29th.

The rest of the CMU Football team returns to work on Sunday, March 19th for the opening of spring practice season.