For Love of Water in Traverse City Reacts to EPA’s Proposed Limit on PFAS

For Love of Water in Traverse City says that the Environmental Protections Agency’s proposal for federal limits on harmful “forever chemicals” in drink water is a historic win for the Great Lakes Region.

Michigan has become a leader in cleaning PFAS contamination in our lakes since community systems in the state get their drinking water from both surface and ground water sources where these chemicals can be found.

FLOW says that ensuring the water utilities are up to the standard that is protective of human health is a priority.

“It’s a really important development that is happening and it’s wonderful to see the leadership at the national level that really will compliment what Michigan has already begun leading,” Liz Kirkwood, the Executive Director for FLOW, said.

FLOW also hopes to see polluters of these forever chemicals held accountable.