Grand Traverse County, BATA Reaches Temporary Agreement Over Board of Directors Members

After the Grand Traverse Board of Commissioners threatened to remove two members from the Bay Area Transportation’s Board of Directors, the county board and BATA have comes to a temporary agreement.

In February, BATA appointed two members to its board without first getting approval from the Leelanau or Grand Traverse County Boards. Now, BATA and Grand Traverse County have agreed to a 60-day pause before any decision is made on the removal of the two board members.

“We’re hopeful we can come to a compromise that ultimately supports what is best for the continuation and growth of public transit for the people and communities BATA serves,” said Kelly Dunham, BATA Executive Director. “At the end of the day it all centers around BATA’s Mission to deliver safe, high-quality, efficient, and reliable transportation services in its region that link people, jobs, and communities.”

They have also agreed to continue discussions around the disagreement and hope to come to a more permanent agreement.