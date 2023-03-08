Report: Michigan Falling Billions Behind in Road Funding

A new study shows what we already know. Michigan’s roads are crumbling. But it points out just how far behind the state is at fixing them.

The Public Sector Consultants is a non-partisan firm that was tasked with finding out the cost of maintaining Michigan’s roadways and how far we are at that funding level. Their results? Michigan is falling short by billions of dollars every year and it’s getting worse.

Road Funding

“There is a gap now in funding around $3.9 billion,” said Maggie Pallone, vice-president of PSC, “A number that continues to grow each year.”

Advertisement

PSC unveiled a new study this week breaking down the cost and needs of maintaining our roadways.

“It cost around $9 billion to actually make and maintain our roads to a standard in which the legislature and MDOT has prescribed as a goal, a 50-year road,” said Pallone.

The state is attacking a $9 billion problem with just over $5 billion in funding. This is even with federal infrastructure boosts and Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s road bonding plan.

“I might be the person least surprised by the result of that study,” said Gov. Whitmer, “I’ve been working my tail off to fix the roads.”

Advertisement

While it is true more construction is happening now more than ever and more money is being spent than ever before, it’s still not enough.

“When we start looking at what it costs to maintain a road network over 20-50 years, it makes sense,” said Pallone, “It’s a scary number to see but I think it’s a practical, realistic number.”

“We have been underfunding infrastructure in Michigan for decades,” said Whitmer, “Anyone who says they can be fixed overnight, or even in one decade, is dishonest or just doesn’t understand the seriousness of the issue at hand.”

PSC did not endorse a single solution but did offer five options.

Advertisement

Raising the gas tax. Whitmer once proposed 45 cents more, PSC says the number would have to be as high as 74 cents more.

Raising the state sales tax to eight or nine cents.

Allow local municipalities to charge their own sales tax to raise road money

Shift from a per gallon sales tax to a per dollar tax, which would make more money the higher gas prices go.

Charge drivers by the miles driven on an annual basis. The charge would be three to five cents a mile.



All are major costs to Michiganders but PSC says it will only get worse, the less that is done.

“Just eight years ago, PSC put out a number that was half of this,” said Pallone, “So we can see what happens if we continue to kick the can down the road.”