Met Opera Performances at the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts

The Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts presents opportunities in March to view Metropolitan Opera performances. This is the 10th year they’ve hosted performances from the Met Opera.

This month, the Ramsdell will be streaming a live performance of Robert Wagner’s Lohengrin from the Met. It’s happening Saturday, Mar. 18 at 12 p.m.

Here with us to discuss the performances coming up and all that the Ramsdell has to offer are William Hattendorf, board president, and Aimé Merizon, interim administrator.