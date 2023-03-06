Drug House Busted After Post Office Finds Meth in Package

The Traverse Narcotics Team shut down a drug house after intercepting a package full of drugs.

Detectives say they were notified by the United States Postal Service about the package back in November 2022. They say it was headed for an address in Traverse City and contained 335 orange pills that tested positive for meth.

TNT says the intended recipient of the package was 34-year-old William Dane Carey.

Detectives searched Carey’s home and found more packages with orange residue from pills. This residue also tested positive for meth.

Last week, Carey was officially charged for possession of meth with intent to deliver, using a computer to commit a crime, and maintaining a drug house. He was released on a $25,000 bond and is awaiting trial.