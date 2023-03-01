Brittany Knopp Makes History as the Mid-Michigan Raptors Hockey Coach

We have a Northern Michigan history-maker here with us for this #WomenDo Wednesday.

Brittany Knopp is the head coach of the Mid-Michigan Raptors hockey team. She’s Michigan’s first female hockey coach of a collegiate co-op boy’s hockey team made up of high schoolers from Mt. Pleasant, Ithaca, Clare, Alma, Shepherd and Sacred Heart Academy.

Brittany has been a skater and hockey player for 27 years and received multiple awards as a coach, including assistant coach on the Central Michigan University men’s hockey team and head coach on the CMU women’s hockey team.