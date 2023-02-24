Gotion Inc. Reassessing Plans to Build Battery Manufacturing Plant in Big Rapids Area

Gotion Inc., a Chinese battery parts manufacturer company, is looking to reassess their plans to build a $2.5 billion battery components plant in the Big Rapids area.

According to Big Rapids Township Supervisor Bill Stanek, Gotion Inc. is reassessing their plans, but he cannot confirm why. He says that as of right now, they will not be putting their battery plant at the Big Rapids Industrial Park, but they are still working with Green Township.

Stanek says they are hoping to mend the relationship between the company and the township.