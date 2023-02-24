Skip to Main
02/24/2023

Fustini’s Cares for Community Campaign Gives Back

Fustini’s is here for Foodie Friday in the kitchen with us! They’re here to tell us about their Fustini’s Cares for Community campaign.

Fustini’s Oils & Vinegars will donate 1% of every sale to an organization in their community. Each Fustini’s store location has partnered with an organization to serve their own neighbors.

Our Traverse City location has partnered with Goodwill Industry’s Food Rescue. Petoskey has partnered with Manna Food Project. Holland is working with Community Action House. Ann Arbor is serving Food Gatherers.

