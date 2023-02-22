Attorney General’s Case Against Enbridge Could Move to State Court

The Bay Mills Indian Community is challenging a permit given to Enbridge to build a tunnel to house part of their oil pipeline in the straits of Mackinac. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy issued Enbridge the permit to b... Bay Mills Indian Community Challenges Enbridge Pipeline Permit (910 Media Group)

The State’s case against Enbridge over Line 5 is one step closer to moving back down from federal to state court.

On Wednesday, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan granted Attorney General Dana Nessel’s request for an appeal. She believes the district court made legal errors when it denied her request to move the case back to state level.

It was originally moved up to the federal level after a similar lawsuit filed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was moved. Nessel says the deadline to do that for her case had expired by two years.

By certifying the denial, the district court opens the door for Attorney General Nessel to make her appeal to the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals.

“This pipeline poses a grave threat to Michigan and to our Great Lakes,” said Nessel. “Enbridge initially agreed that this case belonged in state court and waited two years to move it to federal court. I am grateful that the district court has now recognized that an appeal is appropriate, and I look forward to raising these important issues in the Sixth Circuit.”

If the Sixth Circuit Court sides with Nessel, the State’s case against Enbridge would move back to state court.



