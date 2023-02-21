Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office Obtains New Tool to Help Solve Crimes

Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office will be adding another tool to help identify and track vehicles involved in a crime.

License plate cameras will are coming to Grand Traverse County. These cameras will be able to alert law enforcement when a plate involved in a crime or associated with an amber alert is detected.

The Sheriff’s Office is excited to be able to utilize this new tool.

“We’re really excited about the opportunities that these cameras bring to our community so that when people do commit crimes against the people who live here and visit here we’ll have another tool to be able to solve those crimes,” Captain Randy Fewless, Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office, says.

These cameras are not new to Michigan. Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says many of these cameras can already be found downstate in places such as Kent County and Grand Rapids.