Lifesaver U.P. in Sault Ste. Marie Offers CPR Classes to the Community

A veteran and firefighter/paramedic is out to help save lives even when not in uniform.

Paul Young recently opened Lifesaver U.P. in Sault Ste. Marie. They offer CPR classes to anyone interested.

Young says CPR classes are needed in the U.P. because if you’re in city limits, it takes an ambulance two or three minutes to get to you. It could take about ten minutes if you’re out of city limits, where more people are.

“If I can give that patient an extra chance to survive by a family member or someone on the scene on how to do chest compressions, that’s great. It’s a higher chance of survival ability for that patient, “said Young.

Lifesaver U.P. will eventually offer first aid and trauma training too.