1 Dead After Camper Trailer Catches Fire at Cadillac Woods Campground

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday that a woman was killed in a fire at the Cadillac Woods Campground in Highland Township on Saturday.

The sheriff’s office said they were sent to the campground, 23163 M-115 Hwy., after reports of a camper trailer fire, with a person possibly inside. Witnesses said the rear half of the trailer was fully engulfed with flames.

Deputies, along with Osceola County EMS and Marion Fire/Rescue, arrived at the campground and put out the fire. Inside the trailer, they found the body of 53-year-old Jeanette Marie Whitenton, formerly of Oxford, Michigan. Whitenton was staying at the campground with her husband and had been there approximately a week, deputies said. Her husband was not in the area at the time of the fire.

The Michigan State Police fire marshal was sent to the scene, and it was determined the fire was not suspicious, but it is still under investigation.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate as well.