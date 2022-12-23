Petoskey Steel Drum Band Is ‘A Really Special Thing to Watch’

The Petoskey Steel Drum Band has been rocking through their holiday tour, stopping at places like Lansing all the way to Harbor Springs. This year the band has 36 students ranging from ninth to twelfth grade. Their performances are a blend of Caribbean steel drum music with contemporary tunes. “It’s a really special thing to watch,” said Duane Willson, director of the band.

Photojournalist Kaleb Vinton takes us behind the scenes and talks to a few students.

