Tricia Frey was raised on a farm in northwest Ohio, where her love of animals began. Over the years, pets in need of rescue — several cats and one wayward Sheltie named Sheldon — found their way into her home and heart.

The Traverse City resident decided to write about the experience in “Sheldon’s Journey: The Story of a Sweet-Natured Dog in Search of His True Home.” Today she shares her stories on Good Day.

More about author Tricia Frey at https://www.triciafrey.com/

