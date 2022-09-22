Armory at Camp Grayling Airfield Undergoes Millions in Renovations

The state’s 2023 budget authorizes $100 million in funds: $50 million each from the state and the federal government – to modernize Michigan’s Army National Guard facilities. The state says it’s needed to address the inequities that exist for Michigan’s female service members.

Michigan says dozens of facilities need some attention. Delbert Avery is the Master Planner for the Dept. of Military/Veterans Affairs. He says, “There’s 33 armories that we’re modernizing across the state.” The armory at the Grayling Airfield, part of Camp Grayling, is one of them. “This construction project is $2.34(M) million dollars,” Avery says.

According to the state, the armories lack adequate shower space and restrooms for women. Improvements are now underway at the armory at the Grayling Airfield, not only to meet the need but also to recognize the increased recruitment of women in the Army National Guard. “They’re the fastest growing demographic that’s joining the recruiting base,” Avery says. “How are we addressing the needs of the soldiers that are coming in to our formations today?”

State Rep. Julie Rogers from Kalamazoo serves the 60th House District. She is also the Democratic Vice-Chair of the Military, Veterans, and Homeland Security Committee. She toured her local armory and saw the inadequate facilities for female soldiers first-hand. Not just insufficient showers and bathrooms, but also a need for space for nursing mothers in the Army National Guard. “I’m thrilled with this new investment,” she says. “They always say your budget is a set of your priorities. And it demonstrates our commitment to women serving in our armed forces in Michigan.”

The upgrades and renovations aren’t elaborate – just what’s needed to address shortfalls in buildings that fifty years old – or more. “No frills but the facilities are definitely needed,” Rep. Rogers says. “Really doing what we can to support our working mothers that want to serve our state.”

For the armory at the Grayling Airfield, Avery says the facility “was built in 1977, and very little modernization has been done to this building… meeting the bare minimum for infrastructure.”

Not much has changed structurally in the 45 years since the armory was built. There have been no major overhauls here. Historically many of the armories were built for an Army National Guard force made mostly of men. But times are changing. Today, 1500 women serve in the Michigan Army National Guard. “Back when these facilities were built it was a male-dominated environment. So consideration for the female needs were really overlooked at that time,” Avery says. “They’re fully capable of doing any of the jobs we currently have in our workforce. It makes common sense for us to reach out and include them.”

The floor-to-ceiling improvement project (and even the roof) will also provide local construction jobs and send money back into local communities. The state says the modernization project includes support of veterans and veteran-owned business through contracts and employment. “From the carpenter to the mason to the concrete worker to the site work guy. All of those companies have got employees that have been working on here,” Avery says.

Work at the Grayling Armory will take about a year. Next up: they’ll be doing similar work at the armory in Traverse City. That $2.8 million project is expected to start by early November.