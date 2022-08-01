Mother of ‘Baby Garnet’ out on bond with GPS tether and house confinement

UPDATE 10/11/23 4 p.m.

MACKINAC COUNTY — Nancy Gerwatowski, the mother of “Baby Garnet” has been released on a personal reconnaissance bond with a GPS tether and an order of home confinement, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

The AG Office said the case has been remanded for preliminary examination, but no date has been set by the court yet.

Advertisement

8/1/22 4:45 p.m.

The mother of “Baby Garnet” has been extradited back to Michigan and arraigned on one count of homicide – open murder- felony, according to the Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office.

The mother, Nancy Gerwatowski, 58, was brought back to Michigan July 30 by the Michigan State Police 7th District Fugitive Team who lodged her in the county jail on the homicide – open murder warrant.

Gerwatowski was arraigned Sunday on one count of homicide – open murder – felony, the Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office says. Her bond was denied by the court.

Advertisement

Investigators with the Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan State Police St. Ignace Post investigated an incident where the remains of an unidentified infant were discovered in a vault toilet at the Garnet Lake Campground in Hudson Township in Mackinac County. Local officials eventually named the child “Baby Garnet.”

Although an investigation took place, they could never positively identify the infant which lead to the case going cold. That is, until the summer of 2017 when investigators began reviewing the case for any further leads and used forensic genetic genealogy to assist in the case.

Through the new investigation, they were able to track the mother down to Wyoming. Gerwatowski confirmed she was the birth mother of “Baby Garnet” and also provided probable cause to arrest her on the charge of open murder.

The Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office says that no further information about the case is being released at this time.

© 2023 - 910 Media Group