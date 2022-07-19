Hundreds Gather at Lovells Township Hall to Voice Frustrations with Camp Grayling Expansion

Opposition to the plan to expand Camp Grayling’s training area is gaining steam for some people living in areas around the post.

Hundreds of people gathered under the Lovells Township Hall pavilion Tuesday night to voice their displeasure with Camp Grayling’s plan to expand 162,000 acres. Hunters, land owners, equestrian riders and many other Lovells residents brought their concerns to Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ Tom Barnes and Camp Grayling Post Commander Colonel Scott Meyers.

Some local municipalities have even adopted resolutions to officially oppose the expansion. Bear Lake Township passed a resolution in opposition to the plan and Lovells Township is preparing to follow suit.

Many people at Tuesday’s meeting were skeptical over the Camp’s plan to expand.

“If this is the very early stages of what they’d like to see happen, then we and possibly the DNR are not being told the whole story,” a woman from Lovells stated.

Lovells Township is one of the most impacted communities from Camp Grayling’s activities, and they want to know what’s in it for them.

“We have signs that say tank crossings, we have signs that say bombs and missiles will be fired over your road at all times of day and night,” a Lovells man said. “Giving up what we’ve already given up and now you’re asking us to give up more. What is your proposal to give back to our community and help us out, since we’ve done so much to help you out for decades?”

Camp Grayling plans to lease the land from the DNR which would allow them to train on state-owned land. People would be barred from using certain areas while the land is in use. Colonel Meyers says the community benefits from the expansion with better protection.

“All I can fall back to is the benefit of freedom,” Col. Meyers stated. “As far as other benefits to the community obviously the camp does provide economic benefit to the community. However, that’s not something I focus in on.”

Col. Meyers says he doesn’t focus on the financial side of things, and is more focused on the combat side of things. However, he says he invites people to ask questions.

Although, Col. Meyers says he knows he can’t please everybody, he hopes meetings like Tuesday will help them get it right.

Those who oppose started a that now has more than 2,500 members and with more than 1,100 signatures. People in Lovells say the military presence they already experience is enough. They say they just want the recreational land that’s left over — left alone.

“I ask that the DNR do the right thing and follow their mission statement to conserve and protect all of our resident-owned, Pure Michigan natural resources,” a Lovells resident pleaded.