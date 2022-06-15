First USO Center in Michigan Opens at Camp Grayling

Officials at Camp Grayling are celebrating after cutting the ribbon on the first USO Center in Michigan.

The United Service Organization (USO) has centers across the nation. The center’s provide service members a place to connect and relax. Camp Grayling Post Commander Colonel Scott Meyers says he’s excited it’s officially open.

The process for the Center began last summer when USO’s mobile trailer was at the camp. Senior leaders with USO approached Col. Meyers about putting a permanent center in at the camp.

“So, in coordination with them, we brought them back up in the middle of winter. We looked at different options on how to make Michigan a regional hub for the USO and Camp Grayling. And just a few months later, we’re able to open this facility here to provide this asset to the men and women serving and training here at Camp Grayling,” Col. Meyers explains.

The new center has a lounging area with video games and board games, as well as food and drink. Col. Meyers says he appreciates the USO’s support.

“Bringing that asset here just allows a little bit of a break. So, after soldiers are doing their hard training coming out of the field they’ve got an air-conditioned building they can go to. We’ve got video games in there, you know free drinks and snacks for them to munch on,” Col. Meyers says.

They say they’ve already served 1,500 service members since the centers soft opening at the beginning of June.

USO is continuing the celebration with their show troop talent show tomorrow night. The USO’s show troop performs in New York City during New Years Eve.

“They’re not only brining entertainment for the troops, but long term they’re looking at a persistent relationship here at the camp,” Col. Meyers states.