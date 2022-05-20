Northern Michigan Counties Without Power Due to Tornado

UPDATE (10:48 PM):

Consumers Energy has stated that they have mobilized nearly 100 crews to respond to the power outages caused by the severe weather. They will restore power after crews finish assessing damage and make sure it is safe.

Out of the more than 14,000 customers impacted, about 12,000 are without power as of 11 p.m., according to Consumers Energy.

Consumers Energy says that they have stationed their mobile command center and materials trailer in the hardest hit areas to provide crews with additional technology and needed resources. They are also working with local leaders to asses community needs and will provide additional details on available services Saturday.

Communities across northern Michigan are currently due to a tornado that moved through the area Friday afternoon.

The following counties are currently experiencing power outages:

Antrim County 1,582 Consumer’s Energy

Clare County 1 Consumer’s Energy

Crawford County 320 Consumer’s Energy

Gladwin County 38 Consumer’s Energy

Grand Traverse County 1,010 Consumer’s Energy

Iosco County 1 Consumer’s Energy

Kalkaska County 1 Consumer’s Energy

Otsego County 6,164 Consumer’s Energy 172 Great Lakes Energy

Oscoda County 33 Great Lakes Energy

Ogemaw County 23 Consumer’s Energy

Presque Isle County 7 Presque Isle Electric & Gas Cooperative



According to E-Free Church in Gaylord, they are open for anyone who has been displaced due to the tornado.

