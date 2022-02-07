One Up XP Show Podcast: Traverse City Central High School Esports

Many high schools haven’t picked up Esports yet but they ones that have seem like a kid takes initiative and says I am getting this done. Jacob Snover, the team captain for Traverse City Central, did all the paper work and leads this squad to a growing and promising program.

One of the biggest high schools in Northern Michigan now has an Esports club team! We sit down with Jacob and the clubs advisor Mr. Mitch Heethuis. We talk about how this student lead club happened, what are its goals but also how Jacob did this and had a pretty good first year!

All the kids in this club are doing it themselves while Mr. Heethuis steps up to any red tape along the way! Will this give other high schools or kids motivation around Northern Michigan to start up more teams? If Traverse does it most others usually aren’t too far behind.

