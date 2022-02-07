Skip to Main
The One Up XP Show

The One Up XP Show - Episode 24: It Takes Two, Oakland Campus Visit, Game Releases

Twitter: @michaelestevens www.twitch.tv/flakeofwrath Email: michaelstevens@9and10news.com

Michael Stevens
04/24/2023 5:05 PM EDT

One Up XP Show: It Takes Two

Klam and I play a great family friendly “couch co-op” called It Takes Two! A great story game that only one person needs to have while a friend online downloads a friend pass and can play with you! You see a split screen, their screen and yours! Awesome concept and fun game!

Our last campus visit for the month, Oakland University! We stop by GameTime in Auburn Hills to talk to Head Coach Carl Leone and one of their Rocket League players JCubed! GameTime is where Oakland practices and plays! It is owned and operated by The Renegades which is a professional Esports organization! Great people and an amazing venue!

We also talk about the games releasing in 2022! Some big titles and when they are expected to release!

© 2023 - 910 Media Group

In this article:
dis33ss

Popular