The One Up XP Show - Episode 24: It Takes Two, Oakland Campus Visit, Game Releases

Klam and I play a great family friendly “couch co-op” called It Takes Two! A great story game that only one person needs to have while a friend online downloads a friend pass and can play with you! You see a split screen, their screen and yours! Awesome concept and fun game!

Our last campus visit for the month, Oakland University! We stop by GameTime in Auburn Hills to talk to Head Coach Carl Leone and one of their Rocket League players JCubed! GameTime is where Oakland practices and plays! It is owned and operated by The Renegades which is a professional Esports organization! Great people and an amazing venue!

We also talk about the games releasing in 2022! Some big titles and when they are expected to release!