The One Up XP Show - Episode 14: Halo Infinite, GamerDoc, Pro Org Immortals

November 15 marked the 20th birthday for Xbox and Halo! So as a surprise 343 Industries released the Halo Infinite multiplayer for free this week! We sit down with a few friends and take on the new Halo Infinite in ranked matches!

Our first podcast highlight is with GamerDoc! She is a licensed medical professional, a doctor, and in the Esports medicine field! We find out what is Esports medicine and why this hasn’t been a thing yet! A great podcast that you need to hear in full!

Our next podcast highlight is HUGE news in the Esports world! Immortals, a Pro Esports Team, is moving from LA to the Great Lakes Region! This is a huge move as most pros are on the West Coast, East Coast or in the Southern portions of the U.S. They are moving to the Midwest to tap into an untouched Esports market. We sit down with Immortals CEO Jordan Sherman and pick his brain on this move! Enjoy!