The One Up XP Show - Episode 10: Pacify

Me and my friends play a creepy game called Pacify.

MsMaja, my cousin Matt, Klam and myself get lost in this haunted mansion where you need to burn haunted dolls to kill the ghost of the daughter of this mansion. As you kill the bad dolls the ghost becomes stronger and faster. Buckle your belts and get ready!

Our podcasts are part 2 and part 3 of our sit down with Carl Leone from Oakland University! We dive deeper into more Esports and what the goals are for their program over the coming months and years!