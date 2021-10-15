One Up XP Show Podcast: Oakland University’s Carl Leone, Part 1

A relatively new Esport program but deep knowledge how a program should run. Coach Carl Leone has a great background on how to run this varsity program.

He attended Robert Morris and was part of the first Esports program to give scholarships way back in 2014. After graduated he spent some years coaching and learning how to run a program from some of the best in the business.

Now he is building his own program with notes to make it one of the best. We sat down with Coach Carl in the first part of this three-part interview.

You can find The One Up XP Show Podcast on SoundCloud, Spotify and Apple.

© 2023 - 910 Media Group