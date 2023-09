One driver is dead and another is in critical condition after an accident in Sault Ste. Marie Thursday night.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says around 8:30 p.m., an accident involving several vehicles occurred on M-129 at 20th Avenue.

They say M-129 was closed for several hours, and have interviewed several witnesses.

No police vehicles were damaged in the accident.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident.