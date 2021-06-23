Scholarship Announced for Victim of Sault Ste. Marie Car Crash

A scholarship has been set up in honor of the young woman killed in Thursday’s tragic car crash.

Katelyn Robinson was born in 2000 and was well-known throughout Sault Ste. Marie.

She was an avid hockey player and planned on joining the women’s squad at Lake Superior State University. Those who knew her say she was a kind and caring person, always looking out for others and making sure no one was being left out.

“This scholarship is going to go on for perpetuity, so...we’ll always remember her with this scholarship,” said Debbie Jones, Executive Director of the Chippewa County Community Foundation.

You can find more information on the Chippewa County Community Foundation website.

