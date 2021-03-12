Northern Michigan Bars and Restaurants Prepare for St. Patrick’s Day Weekends

St. Patrick’s Day is next week, but people are expected to start heading to bars and restaurants to celebrate starting this weekend.

The state is reminding people to practice COVID-19 precautions if they choose to head out.

The weekends around St. Patrick’s Day are typically when bars and restaurants plan for a full house.

But this year, they’ll have to keep their crowds at fifty percent and keep tables socially distanced with statewide dining restrictions still in place.

“I like to think that we’re one of the safest places you can come. We’re really strict about keepings people separated, the place being clean, we’ll stick to the 50%, and we hope we don’t have to turn a lot of people away, which would be the worst thing that would happen,” said Amy Shindorf, Owner of Four Leaf Brewing in Clare.

The Bird Bar and Grill in Mount Pleasant says they’ll typically have a line out the door on St. Patrick’s Day.

They’re asking that line to stay socially distanced and patient.

“St. Patrick’s day we’re going to open at 11:30, and I’m sure there’s going to be a line pretty quick, we’re going to try and accommodate everyone as best we can and get people in and out as fast as we can and make sure everyone has a good time,” said Manager DJ Blizzard.

And after missing out on St. Patrick’s Day celebrations last year, bars and restaurants say they’re glad to have the celebrations back in some form.

“We didn’t get St. Patrick’s Day last year, so I think going forward this is a big step, so let’s get everybody in here as much as we can, and we’ll have everybody have a good time,” said Blizzard.

“We’re going to keep up with the regulations and we’re really dedicated to the health of not only our customers but also our staff, I have the best staff and we want to have a great celebration of our Irish heritage and not have to worry about anybody,” said Shindorf.