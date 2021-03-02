Artist Profile: Mica M. Harrison

There’s an artist in Grand Traverse County that uses her works to convey storytelling and help build relationships. In this week’s Artist Profile, we learn more about her complex textile creations – and the inspirations behind them.

Who are you?

Hi, I’m Mica M. Harrison. I am a fiber artist and a costume designer from Interlochen, Michigan.

How did you get started?

I’ve been doing art for as long as I can remember. My parents are both educators and are very supportive of my art, and so I started as a young child with drawing, painting anything I could get my hands on. And, when I went to school for my undergraduate degree, I started doing fiber art, and that kind of took off and I’ve been doing that ever since.

What is your favorite medium?

I work primarily in fibers. That includes everything from fabric to yarn to embroidery thread. I also do a lot of costume design work with Parallel 45 Theater here in Northern Michigan, my specialty area is historically inspired.

What inspires you?

I find my inspiration really from everywhere – from my surroundings, in my upbringing. I’m really inspired by nature and by the forms that are around as well as the material itself. As you can see in my work. There’s so much that’s possible with fibers and I love exploring different opportunities that present themselves through the different materials that are in fiber.

What do you hope people take from your art?

I really hope that my work allows people to really think about nature and their surroundings. I think that there are some really beautiful moments that are presented every day. And so, you know, looking at my fibers work. I try to make it engaging both from a distance, but also as you get closer to it. There are little details, little moments of the depth of color of inspiration. And, I hope that people who enjoy my work really are inspired by something that’s unique, that’s different, and that allows them a moment to pause and really be present.

Mica’s artwork can be viewed on her website. Her work can also be viewed during the Pieced, Layered & Stitched exhibit at the Jordan River Arts Council starting

