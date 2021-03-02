10-County Health Department Hosts Mass Vaccination Clinic

Residents 65 and older can register to receive their first vaccine shots on Friday.

District Health Department #10 covers a 10-county area that includes Wexford, Crawford, Kalkaska, Lake, Manistee, Mason, Mecosta, Missaukee, Newaygo, and Oceana

Anyone who signs up for an appointment will be receiving the first of two doses on Friday.

The health department is having participants register online here. The health departments says seniors without access to the internet should ask for help from family, friends, and neighbors to schedule an appointment.

The mass vaccination clinic is only for residents age 65 and older.

Appointments are being made at all 10 of the district’s county offices. The appointment for the second dose will be scheduled when residents arrive for their first dose.

If there are no times available when you select the date, then the clinic is full.

Questions can be emailed to covid@dhd10.org.