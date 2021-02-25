What’s Happening in Northern Michigan: Inflatable Contemporary Art, Demo Days

It’s hard to believe but the number of winter weekends is dwindling down.

Now is the time to get out and enjoy some winter activities.

Dennos Museum Center

Now on exhibit at Dennos Museum Center in Traverse City, the BLOW UP II: Inflatable Contemporary Art exhibit explores the imaginative ways that air is used to create large-scale sculptures. The artists in BLOW UP II translate everyday materials and imagery into larger-than-life, yet nearly lighter-than-air, art. The exhibit is on display now through May 16. Dennos Museum Center is open Sundays through Thursdays, and they currently have limited capacity for visitors.

Crystal Mountain Resort’s Pump Track

Crystal Mountain Resort in Thompsonville is now home to the state’s only ski and snowboard “pump track.” A pump track is a continuous circuit of snow rollers designed to be ridden by “pumping” your body up and down to generate momentum. The pump track is designed for all ages and levels of skiers and riders. Currently Crystal Mountain’s hills are open for skiing and snowboarding, as are cross-country and fat tire biking trails. Due to current capacity limits, they highly recommended that you purchase tickets in advance through the Crystal Mountain website, where you can also find updated snow conditions.

Grand Traverse Resort and Spa’s Ball Machine Clinic & Demo Day

If you’re ready to get your tennis arm back into shape, Grand Traverse Resort & Spa will be hosting a Ball Machine Clinic & Demo Day on March 6th. You’ll learn how to set up the ball machine for practice and run through some drills. The resort’s Tennis Pro Staff will be on hand, and you can try out the newest demo rackets. The clinic is $10 per person, and space is limited to 20 players. Visit Grand Traverse Resort’s website for registration information, as well as other upcoming programs and events